Benedict Cumberbatch is Brand Ambassador for MG

British motorcar icon, MG (Morris Garages), have announced that they have roped in Brit actor, Benedict Cumberbatch to be the face of the brand.

In a short video released by the company, Cumberbatch reveals that he is a fan of the MG brand. He goes on to say that he grew up with the brand and that he always dreamed of having one of their cars; an MG Midget or an MGB. Today, Cumberbatch is a popular figure among the people, notably for his stellar performances as Sherlock Holmes and Doctor Strange.

Rajeev Chaba, Managing Director and CEO, MG India, said, ‘As one of the most recognized and beloved cultural icons from the UK, Benedict has a lot in common with Morris Garages. He has, throughout his career, experimented with various types of roles across stage productions, TV shows and movies to push the bar ever higher, something which resonates with MG’s commitment to technological innovation. His social and philanthropic work, as well as his support for inclusivity beyond gender is also in sync with our core brand ideology of nurturing diversity. We are glad to have Benedict Cumberbatch as our brand ambassador to represent MG.’

For more information about the upcoming models, launch date and the like, click here.

Story: Joshua Varghese