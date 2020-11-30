Before Nissan Magnite Launch Company Improves Service Reach

The Nissan Magnite compact SUV is one of the most important models for Nissan in India and this time round the car maker wants to keep no stones unturned.



To ensure that the customer gets better experience than ever before, Nissan India are further strengthening their services and after-sales with trained channel partners, an end-to-end digital ecosystem and virtual showroom with vehicle configurator.

Keeping social distancing in mind, new car buyers get an option of the vehicle configurator that allows them to go through the exterior and interior options of various trims and powertrains. Nissan India are also going all-digital and are offering end-to-end digital solutions, right from booking to delivery including the finance process. Apart from that, the company says that it will also offer the first-in-industry virtual test-drive that lets the customer take a test drive from home on their personal device. The customer will get a first-hand experience of being on a test drive of the Nissan Magnite on road with a virtual sales consultant.

Coming back to the service expansion, Nissan India are enhancing their customer touch-points with 30 new service stations and 20 new showrooms across the country. This is in line with the Nissan NEXT strategy to prioritise and invest in the Indian market for sustainable growth. Like their competition, Nissan also offer the ‘Convenience of Doorstep Service’, that provides customers with car service without having to leave their home, and the option of ‘Pick-up & Drop-off’ services of Nissan cars to and from dealerships.



Nissan India has also introduced ‘Nissan Express Service’ to deliver a quick and comprehensive service experience in just 90 minutes. Nissan India also promise to extend the service reach to their customers by conducting “Nissan Service Clinics” in 100-plus upcountry locations. Nissan customers may book services and even check costs online through the Nissan Service Cost Calculator via Nissan Service Hub website or via the Nissan Connect app.