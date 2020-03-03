Automobili Pininfarina Unveiled The Battista Anniversario

The Battista Anniversario celebrates the world’s first luxury pure-electric hyper GT. The car will be hand-built in Cambiano, Turin where Pininfarina have their headquarters and design centre. Only five units are going to be available for sale each priced from €2.6 million (Rs 20.80 crore).

The Battista Anniversario is the most powerful road-legal Italian car ever made. The car has four electric motors generating a total of 1,900 hp and 2,300 Nm. The car is capable of doing a 0-100 km/h sprint in just under two seconds. The Battista Anniversario claims to give a range of 500 km on a single charge courtesy of the 120-kWh battery pack that is mounted with a strong T-shaped carbon frame low down in the chassis.

Coming to the styling, the Battista Anniversario shares its design with the Battista. The carbon-fibre monocoque chassis and provide the foundation and backbone of the car. The Battista Anniversario has an exclusive reverse carbon-fibre front splitter, side blades and a rear diffuser. The aerodynamic design gives the car increased downforce and greater stability at higher cornering speeds, as well as better balance. The Battista Anniversario design is further sharpened by a reduction in unsprung weight of almost 10 kg. The rear wheels grow from 20-inch to 21-inch and the new rims enable the car to do its top speed of 350 km/h.

Each of the five Battista Anniversario cars has the brand’s three signature colours a combination of black, blue and white. The car gets its paint job done by skilled artisans in Cambiano, all by hand. Each car can take several weeks to paint. The body is disassembled and reassembled three times so the pinstripes in the three separate colours can be hand-painted directly on to the body.

Paolo Pininfarina, Chairman, Pininfarina SpA, said, ‘My grandfather always had the vision that one day, there would be a stand-alone range of Pininfarina-branded cars. The Battista Anniversario, named in his honour to mark 90 years of the carrozzeria that he started, is a glorious way to link our past with the future of motoring.”