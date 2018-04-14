Automobili Pininfarina Announcement Official; Hypercar Promised

Iconic Italian company, Pininfarina, now owned by Mahindra, have officially announced their arrival as Automobili Pininfarina, along with their future plans and have confirmed an electric hypercar.

At the Geneva Motor Show last month, Pininfarina made headlines the world over when they showcased not one but two racy offerings: one, the H2 Speed, first shown at the 2016 Geneva Motor Show as a concept, is the model set for production, albeit very limited production earlier stated as just 12 units, but now expected to be more than that, based on interest from potential clients. Partners GreenGT have developed a hydrogen fuel-cell based powertrain comprising four electric motors capable of a peak 480 kW (over 650 PS) with a deluge of accompanying torque. That output will allow the electric hypercar to dismiss 0-100 km/h in 3.4 seconds. However, reports now suggest figures to rival the Rimac Concept_Two, with a sub-two-second 0-100 km/h time and 300 km/h barely 10 seconds later. The second car, the HK GT Concept, takes things further, allowing clean electric performance for 2+2 grand touring.

Automobili Pininfarina, promoted by Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, will be based in Europe. The company will design, engineer and manufacture high-technology, extreme-performance, luxury electric vehicles for the most discerning global customers. Automobili Pininfarina will combine Pininfarina’s legendary automotive design prowess with Mahindra’s growing electric vehicle expertise gained from their participation in the Formula E world championship. Automobili Pininfarina plan to introduce their first model, a ‘Pininfarina’ badged electric hypercar, in 2020.

Paolo Pininfarina, Chairman, Pininfarina SpA, said “We are pleased to welcome the new company, Automobili Pininfarina which represents an additional client for Pininfarina SpA, joining the list of the many prestigious car makers for which we will be designing cars in the future. This project helps me and my family to realize my grandfather’s dream of seeing outstanding innovative cars solely branded Pininfarina on the roads.”

Anand Mahindra, Chairman, Mahindra Group, stated “Italy’s renowned design expertise produces objects of true beauty and unique style. Drawing upon the pedigree and design vocabulary of the Pininfarina aesthetic heritage we will develop a rare collector’s item that only a handful of connoisseurs will ever own. It will be an innovative and pioneering product powered by high technology. The Mahindra Group has bet big on electric vehicles. They are the future, and when power, beauty and high-end EV technology come together in one car – that will be the perfect luxury vehicle, that will give car lovers the freedom to roam without impacting the planet adversely.”

Dr. Pawan Goenka, Managing Director, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd and Chairman, Mahindra Racing, said, “We believe that this is the perfect time to launch Automobili Pininfarina, given Mahindra’s growing EV expertise from our participation in Formula E racing where we are currently second in the constructors’ and drivers’ championships, and Pininfarina’s design expertise that will allow us to develop stylish, extreme-performance, electric vehicles for global markets. Automobili Pininfarina will be led by Michael Perschke, as its Chief Executive Officer. Michael brings with him over 25 years of experience with premium German brands at both headquarter director-level as well as in various market roles. He was the Managing Director of Audi in India and a member of the Management Board of Volkswagen Group Sales India, from 2010 to 2013. Michael will play an instrumental role in developing the strategy for Automobili Pininfarina. He will be joined by Per Svantesson as Chief Operating Officer. Per brings with him relevant experience including his stints with the Volvo Group and NEVS.”

Michael Perschke, CEO, Automobili Pininfarina, commented, “Establishing Automobili Pininfarina as a leading sustainable luxury brand is our strategic vision and will be a dream come true. It will combine 88 years of iconic design heritage with leading edge electric vehicle competence of the Mahindra Group and Mahindra Formula E racing. It’s a powerful combination. I am honoured to lead Automobili Pininfarina and our ambition is to make it a respected and desirable brand recognized by connoisseurs who value design heritage, substance and sustainable high performance EV technology.”

With an electric future imminent, unless more accessible alternative power sources are identified and developed, things are about to get very interesting to say the least.