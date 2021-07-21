Automobili Lamborghini Urus Celebrates 15,000 Production Units

Automobili Lamborghini have celebrated the 15,000th production unit of the Urus in the shortest period.

The record-setting feat has been an extraordinary production amount of the super SUV just days after the company set a sales record of 4,852 cars delivered globally. These figures convey the record for the most amount of cars produced in three years by the Italian supercar manufacturer in the company’s history, proving the success of the Lamborghini Urus.

The Lamborghini Urus runs a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 motor that delivers 650 hp and 850 Nm of grunt, allowing it to set the world record on ice. This was done by setting a top speed of 298 km/h and an average speed of 114 km/h from a standing start over 1 kilometre. A commendable feat considering the low traction ice offers as well as the strong gusts of wind at Lake Baikal, Russia, where the attempt was made.

Regular conditions see the Urus rearing up a 0-60 time of 3.6 seconds and a top speed of 305 km/h, making it one of the fastest super SUVs available. The Lamborghini Urus continues to be the best-selling Lamborghini model on sale today with a reason already seen.