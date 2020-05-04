Automobili Lamborghini Production Restarts In Italy

Lamborghini production activities have restarted in Italy today in accordance with the Italian Prime Minister’s decree of 26 April.



Automobili Lamborghini, based in Sant-Agata Bolognese, need no introduction to car enthusiasts as a foremost name in the creation of exotic masterpieces. The company is currently completing all preparatory measures to ensure its people return to work in conditions of maximum safety.

While company activities were temporarily suspended, Lamborghini repurposed some of their departments to produce personal protective equipment, such as masks and visors for St Orsola Hospital in Bologna, and established a partnership with SIARE Engineering International Group for co-engineering and manufacturing breathing simulators.

The preparation for today’s reopening has been the subject of ongoing discussion and definition within the Joint Committee of the Company and Trade Unions on the COVID-19 emergency, set up in the wake of the temporary suspension of company activities on 13 March. Over the past weeks, the parties have worked together on a precise safety protocol governing the procedures for returning to work and the equipment to be used in order to ensure the maximum safety of Lamborghini’s workforce, starting with a comprehensive educational campaign.

Stefano Domenicali, Chairman and CEO of Automobili Lamborghini, said, ”We are ready to restart with great energy, but also with strict protocols for safeguarding what is most precious to us: the safety of our people. This priority is why we were the first Italian automotive company to close and continues to be our guiding principle for a well-reasoned and safe recovery, because we still have not won the battle against COVID-19. We will constantly monitor the contagion’s evolution and be ready to adjust our protocols in accordance with the guidelines provided by the Italian government and the Emilia-Romagna Region, which we would like to thank for their support during this sensitive phase.

“We continue to nurture the dreams of our fans and customers, and on 7 May, through a virtual launch, we will present a new car in order to complete our model range. We closed the first quarter of 2020 despite the situation with very positive results. From these results we want to secure our swift return to a leadership position, delivering our vehicles once again as soon as our dealers around the world reopen for business.”

Lamborghini production resuming also means we are closer to the reveal of their new 830-hp V12-powered hypercar.