#AutoExpo2020 New Force Gurkha Unveiled

At the Auto Expo 2020, we were treated to the new look of the Force Gurkha

The Force Gurkha has made a name for itself as a credible off-roader and holds hallowed status among off-roading enthusiasts. This year, Force Motors have taken the wraps off the new model. The Gurkha continues to retain its trademark styling elements but now it features a few subtle curves in its bodywork.

Under the hood is the 2.6-litre, in-line four cylinder turbo-diesel engine that now produces 90 hp – that is 5 hp more than before. The engine is now BS VI-compliant and is mated to a five-speed gearbox. Coil springs handle suspension duties at either end of the SUV while the braking is taken care of by discs at the front and drums at the rear. The 16-inch alloy wheels are wrapped in 245/70 R16 tubeless radials.

Certainly looks appealing on paper but we will have to wait and see if it gives the new Mahindra Thar a tough life.

Story: Joshua Varghese