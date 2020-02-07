#AutoExpo2020 MG Motors Gloster SUV And G10 MPV Launching In India

Unveiled at the Auto Expo 2020, the MG Gloster is a Toyota Fortuner rival while the MG G10 will compete with Kia Carnival and are expected to be launched in India later this year.

The MG Gloster is an SUV that boasts best-in-class features, luxurious interiors and aims to make quite a presence on Indian roads. The name Gloster itself pays homage to a British jet which in turn is a nod to the island’s engineering abilities. Though not much information was shared by the British brand just yet, but the MG Gloster could come with a powerful diesel engine capable of producing around 218 hp and 480 Nm of torque. Apart from an array of personalisation the large SUV is expected to be launched in six- and seven-seat configurations. The MG Gloster will be the company’s flagship SUV in India and will take on the likes of Toyota Fortuner and Ford Endeavour but is expected to undercut the two with its aggressive pricing.

The big surprise at the 2020 Auto Expo was the unveiling of the MG G10, a full-size MPV by the Chinese-owned British car brand. The MG G10 is a large people’s carrier which will be introduced in multiple seating configurations, panoramic sunroof, rear power sliding doors and more. The MG G10 has been on sale in a number of markets the world over. The main competitor for MG Motor’s premium MPV will be the Kia Carnival. Pricing and specifications will be announced by the company towards the end of this year.

Rajeev Chaba, President & Managing Director – MG Motor India, said, “Auto Expo is the perfect platform for us to unveil our products under consideration for India and also highlight our technology prowess across connected, electric and autonomous. The launch of Gloster and G10 will mark our entry in the luxury SUV and MPV segments respectively. We are confident that, with its best-in-class features, specifications and performance, the Gloster will be a benchmark for luxury SUVs in India with its launch later this year and G10 will also follow soon”

Apart from these MG Motor also showcased the MG Hector Plus at the 2020 Auto Expo which is a six or seven seater option version of the Hector.