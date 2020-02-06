#AutoExpo2020 Mercedes V-Class Marco Polo Arrives

Mercedes-Benz have unveiled their luxurious adventure camper vehicle, the V-Class Marco Polo, at the 2020 Auto Expo in Delhi.

The V-Class Marco Polo has been billed by Mercedes to be a long-haul partner or a day-to-day urban buddy, albeit, in the lap of luxury.

The equipment in the V-Class Marco Polo includes Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX) interior assist, a system that recognizes gestures, movements, and other non-contact features in sunlight or complete darkness. This platform has been partly worked on by experts from the infotainment department of the company’s Indian Research and Development team. In addition, Mercedes-Benz have gone with their what3words navigation system. This system promises to be a better customer experience than the regular infotainment navigation we are used to.

The V-Class Marco Polo is a camper vehicle that is stuffed with features like 360-degree reversing camera, LED intelligent lighting system, agility control, even attention assist which warns of inattention or drowsiness, and a whole lot more. As far as room is concerned, the Marco Polo comes with four seats or six as an option, but, can sleep up to four. You find a kitchen set up with the works, storage compartments, power connecting points, a 40-litre capacity refrigerator and more.

Powered by the 1,950-cc turbo-diesel churning out 163 hp and 380 Nm of torque, the Mercedes-Benz V-Class Marco Polo car is available in two options: Marco Polo or Marco Polo Horizon. Pricing for the Horizon is Rs 1.38 crore with the former option costing 1.46 crore, both ex-showroom. The Marco Polo Horizon allows the option of a five-seater or seven-seater and an extended awning.

What more would you like for your weekend trip?