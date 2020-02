#AutoExpo2020 Mercedes at Auto Expo – AMG GT 63 S Launched

The Mercedes AMG GT 63 S has been unveiled by the Germans at the Auto Expo 2020. The German manufacturer have priced the mean machine at Rs 2.42 crore (ex-showroom).

The four door coupe sits in the price range with the Porsche Panamera, Maseratti Quattroporte and the Aston Martin Rapide S. This is the fastest AMG and boasts of a 0-100 km/h time of 3.2 seconds causing even your grandmother to smile with glee.