#AutoExpo2020 Maruti Suzuki Reveals New Vitara Brezza

Maruti Suzuki India unveiled the new Vitara Brezza equipped with a BS VI-compliant, 1.5-litre K-series mild-hybrid petrol engine at the Auto Expo.

The Vitara Brezza was first launched back in 2016 and it took the market by storm, offering a dual-tone design and leading features in the compact SUV segment. It went on to sell 50,000 units in under four years from its launch. The latest version of the Vitara Brezza offers enhanced sportiness, bolder looks, premium interiors.

The new Vitara Brezza is powered by a bigger 1.5-litre K-series BS-VI mild-hybrid petrol engine. with a next-generation smart hybrid system (SHVS). The new engine delivers a power of 105 hp at 6,000 rpm and a top-end torque at 138 Nm at 4,400 rpm. Maruti Suzuki also claims to offer best in class fuel efficiency in the car.

When it comes to the design of the car, the front and rear have had a few cosmetic changes to make it look more premium. The grill of the new Vitara Brezza has been changed, chrome with a few circular grooves in it. The car gets LED projector headlamps which make the car look sharper and adds to its character. The car comes with 16” alloy wheels. The sporty character of all-new Vitara Brezza comes in three new colours, sizzling red with a midnight black roof, blue with a midnight black roof and granite grey with an autumn orange roof.

The interior of the new Vitara Brezza rocks a leather-wrapped steering wheel and seats to match with the premium exterior of the car. A new SmartPlay studio with a 17.78 cm touchscreen infotainment system that connects to the cloud to deliver an engaging experience. Live traffic updates, voice recognition, vehicle updates and also has access to AHA radio. It also has smartphone connectivity like Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The new Vitara Brezza will be available in five-speed manual and automatic transmissions. The automatic transmission version now comes with the hill-hold assist feature. The Vitara Brezza comes in two enhanced personalized packages, Urban and Sporty.