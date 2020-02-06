#AutoExpo2020 Hyundai At Auto Expo – A New Creta Joins Us

Hyundai finally introduced the new Creta at this year’s Auto Expo in Delhi. The design has been changed a little from the award-winning predecessor.

The new Creta inherits the global familial look from the larger Santa Fe and Palisade, as was the case with the Venue, yet, with more bells and whistles.

We can be sure that Hyundai will use the same Smartstream engines that we have seen on the Kia Seltos. Of primary interest is the new 1.5-litre CRDi turbo-diesel engine, with the Turbo-GDI petrol also expected alongside. Manual and automatic transmission options will both be offered as well. However, this information is somewhat tentative. Pricing and specifications for the new car shall be announced in March this year.

Hyundai’s CEO and MD, S S Kim, said that Hyundai currently have the youngest SUV line-up in India with this new Creta, the electric Kona and the award-winning Venue.

Hyundai launched the new car with Bollywood star Shahrukh Khan unveiling the Creta. We surely cannot wait to drive the Hyundai Creta.