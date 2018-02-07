#AutoExpo2018 Toyota Yaris Breaks Ground



Toyota have entered the B-High segment with the new Yaris sedan, which will offer many new features over its rivals.

The Toyota Yaris has been anticipated for quite some time now, and Toyota have now unveiled the model which will be made available for the Indian customers. The new car has entered a highly competitive market where other automotive giants already have a B-segment vehicle. The Yaris is based on the famous renowned QDR (Quality, Durability and Reliability) platform. The name for the car originates from Greek mythological goddess ‘Charis’ who embodies Beauty and Elegance.

The new Yaris is packed with many segment firsts some of which include seven-airbags (Driver, Passenger, Side, Curtain, Shield and knee airbag), the car also has a tyre monitoring system, all wheel disc brakes, roof-mounted air vents with ambient lighting, power driver seat, front parking sensor, acoustic and vibration control glass, and air gesture control among many other features that make the Toyota a soon to be market favourite. Under the hood the Yaris is powered by a 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine. Power is transferred through a six-speed manual or a seven-speed CVT (Continuously Variable Transmission) automatic transmission.

The new Yaris should be an exciting prospect for customers looking to acquire a car in the challenging B-segment. The price will be made available once the car is launched this May.

Story: Sahej Patheja