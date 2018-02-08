#AutoExpo2018 New Maruti Suzuki Swift Launched

Maruti Suzuki have launched the all-new Swift from Rs 4.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

The al-new Swift has been teased time and again and it has finally been launched at the 2018 Auto Expo. Based on the new HEARTECT platform, the new Swift is larger and better equipped than its outgoing predecessor. It features a spacious cabin, a fresh interior, touchscreen infotainment (in the higher models), and a larger boot. It packs a choice of familiar petrol and diesel engines, as before, and is being offered in a choice of six variants each, two of which are equipped with the AGS (automated gear shift). The lower variants wear 165/65 R14 rubber, with the higher variants getting 185/65 R15s.

We’ve driven the new Swift ahead of its launch. Click here for more pictures and to read all about it.

The ex-showroom introductory pricing for the new Swift is as follows:

Petrol

LXI: Rs 4.99 lakh

VXI: Rs 5.87 lakh

ZXI: Rs 6.49 lakh

ZXI+: Rs 7.29 lakh

VXI AGS: Rs 6.34 lakh

ZXI AGS: Rs 6.96 lakh

Diesel

LDI: Rs 5.99 lakh

VDI: Rs 6.87 lakh

ZDI: Rs 7.49 lakh

ZDI+: Rs 8.29 lakh

VDI AGS: Rs 7.34 lakh

ZDI AGS: Rs 7.96 lakh

Story: Jim Gorde

Images: Harket Suchde