AUGUST 2018

The Less Trodden Path



THIS MONTH CAR INDIA CELEBRATES ITS 13TH ANNIVERSARY and I would like to thank all our readers and manufacturers for their support.

At the time of the inception of this magazine in 2005, Next Gen Publishing could have adopted the tried and tested formula of launching another automotive magazine; however, the management took a bold step by starting a magazine dedicated to cars as those in all the mature markets that do not have two-wheelers, three-wheelers, cars, and commercial vehicles all crammed into one magazine. Even today Car India is the only car magazine in the country.

We have a couple of exclusive stories for you this month such as the AMG GT C Roadster, BMW X4, and Audi Q8 first drive.

I would like to thank the marketing team at Car India as also the editorial team for their hard work and especially the design team who work for long hours to bring out such beautiful layouts and covers.

The debate over electric vehicles (EV) and hybrids will continue as a new study shows that diesel plug-in hybrids will be the way to go in the future, for one can reduce NOx levels by adding chemicals such as AdBlue but one cannot bring down CO2 levels in the petrol engines.

Once again I would like to thank all our readers and manufacturers for their support and I look forward to your continued support in the future. Please obey traffic rules, drive safely, and take care.

EDITOR – ASPI BHATHENA

