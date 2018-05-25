Audi ‘You Blink You Lose’ Campaign

To attract more customers, Audi have announced attractive benefits for select models in their line-up. Under this new ‘You Blink You Lose’ campaign, Audi are offering benefits ranging from Rs 2.7 lakh to Rs 10 lakh on select models. Under the new campaign Audi are also offering attractive service packages and also buyback assurance of up to 57 per cent. The company is also giving customers a chance to buy their Audi in 2018 and pay in 2019, under an attractive finance scheme. The models included under this offer are the A3, A4, A6, and Q3. The following are the special prices:

Ex-showroom Price Special Price

A3 – 33.1 lakh 27.99 lakh

A4 – 41.47 lakh 35.99 lakh

A6 – 56.96 lakh 46.99 lakh

Q3 – 34.73 lakh 31.99 lakh

On this occasion, Rahil Ansari, Head, Audi India said, “Customer centricity is one of our key pillars as a part of the strategy for the year 2018, which is also the year of progression for Audi. We feel that stricter import duties and unfavorable taxes should not be the reason why an aspiring customer cannot afford his dream car. Audi is committed towards providing the best in class luxury cars with affordable packages and with such initiatives; we plan on translating that philosophy into a reality. This offer provides an opportunity of a lifetime, a now or never for our prospective customers to be a part of the Audi family.”