Audi Sports Car Experience 2018

Audi India have kick-started the latest season of their adrenaline pumping sports car experience at India’s premier race track – the Buddh International Circuit. Audi have been giving their discerning customers a chance to explore the limits of their power-packed sports cars since 2012, and the latest season of the ‘Audi Sportscar Experience’ was flagged-off in Noida today. Attending customers and enthusiasts got a chance to push Audi sports cars like the S5 Sportback, the recently launched RS 5 Coupe, RS 6 Avant, RS 7 Performance, and R8 V10 plus to the limit at the track. Audi have been organizing the Sportscar Experience events to give their customers a go at mastering their Audi cars and also give enthusiasts a chance to do the same. The event is quite popular and has seen good participation in the past. To give the attendees a better experience Audi invite professional race car drivers from the Indian motorsports scene who teach the participants the art of driving fast while keeping safety in mind.

At the flag-off, Rahil Ansari, Head, Audi India, commented, “Audi’s DNA lies in motorsports and the Audi Sportscar Experience is one of the few customer experience events that enables them to drive their favourite sports cars at the race track.” He added, “Audi Sportscar Experience program captures the ‘Vorsprung durch Technik’ of the Audi brand perfectly. Audi’s DNA lies in motorsports and the Audi Sportscar Experience is one of the few customer experience events that enables them to drive their favorite sports cars at the race track. Customer engagement is one of our key priority and we are confident that our customers and Audi enthusiasts will enjoy the high level of individual focus and care of the Audi Sportscar Experience program.”