Audi S5 TDI Arrives; More S-line Models Go Diesel

The new Audi S5 TDI is one of the many new models that Audi have introduced with a V6 biturbo diesel engine.

The new Audi S5, S5 Sportback, S6 Saloon, S6 Avant and S7 Sportback now pack a high-performance biturbo V6 diesel engine, inspired by the SQ5 TDI – the one that started it all. Their signature quattro all-wheels dirven is retained, and is fed by the specially tuned eight-speed torque-converter automatic transmission.

The big change in the Audi S5 and its siblings is the adoption of the 48-volt electrical system, which enables the use of an electrically-powered compressor (EPC) to eliminate turbo-lag – a feature earlier seen on the SQ7 TDI. The EPC can respond in 250 milliseconds and spin up to 70,000 rpm. The 3.0-litre V6 biturbo unit, according to Audi’s official communication, makes 347 PS at 3,850 rpm and a peak 700 Nm between 2,500 and 3,100 rpm in the S5 models. In the S6 and S7 models, it makes 349 PS at the same rpm with an identical torque output.

In both cases, the mild-hybrid functionality is boosted by a belt-alternator starter and a 10-Ah lithium-ion battery. It can provide up to 7.0 kW (9.5 PS) and 60 Nm of supplementary output up to 1,650 rpm, and enable start/stop operation as low as 22 km/h, and coasting for up to 40 seconds with the combustion engine turned off. The real-world fuel-savings are up to 0.4 litres.

The TDI models of the S6 and S7 are not for every market, however, being mostly for the European market among some others. The USA and many markets in the Asia-Pacific region will get these models powered by the 2.9-litre V6 TFSI turbo-petrol motor from the RS 5, with 450 PS and 600 Nm.

