Audi RS7 Sportback Launched in India

The German brand has confirmed the second-gen Audi RS7 Sportback has been launched in India. The new RS7 is priced from Rs 1.94 Crore onward.

If you aren’t familiar with the Audi RS7 Sportback, it is one of the German brand’s wild child bunch. A track-bred machine that is all about adrenaline-pumping performance. The previous generation of the RS7 was a four-door, four-seater, but this new one is available with a five-seater configuration as well. The RS7 is based on its more civilized A7 sibling but has been given a thorough makeover to live up to its speed-demon leanings. Those distinctively flared wheel arches, 22-inch rims, hunkered-down stance, and HD Matrix LED lighting with Audi Laser Lights all augment the car’s sporty nature.

What really brings that sporty nature out in the RS7 is the engine though – a four-litre TFSI V8 with 600 hp on tap from 6,000-6,250 rpm and 800 Nm of torque peaking from 2,050-4,500 rpm. Power is transmitted to all four wheels thanks to the brand’s proprietary quattro AWD system with the help of an eight-speed Tiptronic hydraulic torque-converter transmission. That translates to a claimed 0-100 km/h acceleration of 3.6 seconds, and a top speed of up 305 km/h based on the package you opt for. The Audi RS7 Sportback now also comes with a 48 V mild hybrid system and cylinder on demand for better fuel efficiency. It also gets RS sport air suspension, Dynamic Ride Control, and all-wheel steering as part of the features list. We expect the Audi RS7 Sportback India launch price to be around the Rs 1.2-1.5 crore mark.

Speaking at the launch, Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, “We are thrilled to launch the new Audi RS 7 Sportback in India – a car that is striking, powerful and is a technological masterpiece. The V8 twin-turbo 4.0L TFSI petrol heart propels the car to 100kph in a super quick 3.6 seconds. Our legendary quattro all-wheel drive system means you can make the most of the 600hp. I personally love the way the RS 7 sounds and I can’t wait for owners and enthusiasts to experience and hear its V8 growl.”

It may be a bit naughty, but the RS7 is still an Audi so you can expect all the customisation options befitting the luxury carmaker from Ingolstadt when it comes to India. To celebrate the launch of the RS7 here in India, enjoy the slideshow of this new sporty saloon below.