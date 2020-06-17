Audi RS7 Sportback India Launch Imminent

The German brand has begun social media activities hinting at the second-gen Audi RS7 Sportback India launch. The teaser says coming soon, and we expect it to be launched in July.

If you aren’t familiar with the RS7 Sportback, it is one of Audi’s wild child bunch. A track-bred machine that is all about adrenaline-pumping performance. The previous generation of the RS7 was a four-door, four-seater, but this new one is available with a five-seater configuration as well. The RS7 is based on its more civilized A7 sibling but has been given a thorough makeover to live up to its speed-demon leanings. Those distinctively flared wheel arches, 22-inch rims, hunkered-down stance, and HD Matrix LED lighting with Audi Laser Lights all augment the car’s sporty nature.

What really brings that sporty nature out in the RS7 is the engine though – a four-litre TFSI V8 with 600 hp on tap from 6,000-6,250 rpm and 800 Nm of torque peaking from 2,050-4,500 rpm. Power is transmitted to all four wheels thanks to the brand’s proprietary quattro AWD system with the help of an eight-speed Tiptronic hydraulic torque-converter transmission. That translates to a claimed 0-100 km/h acceleration of 3.6 seconds, and a top speed of up 305 km/h based on the package you opt for. The RS7 Sportback now also comes with a 48 V mild hybrid system and cylinder on demand for better fuel efficiency. It also gets RS sport air suspension, Dynamic Ride Control, and all-wheel steering as part of the features list. We expect the Audi RS7 Sportback India launch price to be around the Rs 1.2-1.5 crore mark.

It may be a bit naughty, but the RS7 is still an Audi so you can expect all the customisation options befitting the luxury carmaker from Ingolstadt when it comes to India. We will be closely following the Audi RS7 Sportback India launch when it happens, so make sure you are following all our social media handles to catch all the updates. In the meantime, enjoy the slideshow of the new RS7 below.