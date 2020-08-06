Audi RS Q8 performance SUV to be Launched in India Soon

Audi India’s flagship performance SUV, the Audi RS Q8 quattro performance-SUV coupe can be booked for a token amount of Rs 15 lakh.



Spicing up the India car line-up, Audi India have started accepting booking for the soon-to-be-launched Audi RS Q8 coupé which is scheduled to be launched later this month. Interested customers have the option to book Audi India’s flagship performance SUV at either the company dealership or through their official website for an initial amount of Rs 15 lakh. With price expected to be north of Rs 2 crore, the Audi RS Q8 will go head to head with other performance SUVs like the BMW X6 M and Porsche Cayenne Coupé.

The upcoming Audi RS Q8 coupé, as the name suggests, is the performance-oriented version of the Audi Q8 coupé drawing power from a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine that punches out 600 horsepower and an astronomical 800 Nm of torque. This bi-turbo V8 comes mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission and get a mild hybrid system (MHEV). As expected, the Audi RS Q8 coupé comes equipped with the quattro set-up, which sends power to all the four wheels. This spirited SUV can achieve a 0-100 km/h in an incredible 3.8 seconds and has a top speed of 305 km/h!



There are a few visually difference to set this performance machine apart from the standard Audi Q8. These include some aggressive styling tweaks including an all-black grille, sportier front and rear bumpers, and even an RS-spec spoiler on the roof. The new Audi RS Q8 coupé will sport stylish 22-inch alloy wheels, though you have the option to pimp it up to massive 23-inchers if you fancy. Similarly, the cabin will get a host of RS-styles updates which includes a sporty, new flat-bottom steering wheel.

This is Audi India’s fourth product launch in a span of just ten months. Last month the German luxury carmaker introduced the Audi RS7 in India, priced at Rs 1.94 crore (ex-showroom), to add some excitement to the luxury car market. Interestingly, Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, revealed, “I am happy to say that this won’t be the only Q model launch in the next few months.” Exciting times ahead, to say the least.