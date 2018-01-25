Audi R8 V10 plus at the Buddh International Circuit

Audi’s R8 V10 plus is a pure and scintillating supercar — truly a maestro on the racetrack.

Pure, scintillating, and oh-so-gorgeous: that’s the Audi R8 V10 plus for the world. It is not just another supercar; it’s a revelation for the novice who has earned him/herself an experience that will last a lifetime. The Germans have always surprised the world with a plethora of brilliant cars that look so unintimidating that they would pass for just another piece of precise engineering. However, the Audi R8 V10 plus is an exception. It sets the bar high for many companies who strive hard to achieve supercar nirvana but only a few rise to challenge the R8.

This supercar is in a league of its own thanks to all the engineering magic created by the geniuses working overtime to prove a mega point. You see, the R8 V10 plus deserves such words not because it comes from Audi; no, sir, but because it truly brings a lot to the table for anyone who is willing to enter the exclusive Audi supercar family.

The best way to experience this next level supercar is to hit the racetrack where the R8 V10 plus takes its veil off and shows you what a beautiful machine it really is. So, for this series, we headed to India’s premium race track, the Buddh International Circuit (BIC), the former playground for Formula 1 cars.