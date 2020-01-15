Audi Q8 Flagship SUV Launched In India

The all-new Audi Q8 is the four-ringed brand’s top-of-the-line sportier SUV now in India, with a price tag of Rs 1.33 crore (ex-showroom) for the 55 TFSI quattro V6 turbo-petrol model.

The Audi Q8 is a luxury SUV that carries forward the German car maker’s design philosophy. It’s gets the signature front grille and large LED headlamps that give it a handsome, albeit, familiar face. The highlight of the Audi Q8’s design is the sloping roof-line that give it’s a unique hunkered down stance. While the slightly raked boot-lid and stylish tail-lamps lend it an athletic appeal.

Audi haven’t cut any corners in terms of features and craftsmanship either as the flagship Q8 gets high-grade leather upholstery, soft-touch plastics and top class materials. To remain on top of the game the Audi comes loaded till the brim with features which include electrically adjustable driver and front passenger seats, multi-zone climate control, virtual cockpit and a high-definition dual-touchscreen centre console. The list also includes Audi’s latest infotainment system, a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting and wireless charging.

Powering the mighty Q8 55 TFSI quattro is a 3.0-litre TFSI V6 petrol engine paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission. For now, the Audi Q8 will only come with this engine and it makes 340 hp and 500 Nm of peak torque. It can sprint from 0-100 km/h in 5.9 seconds and get up to 250 km/h. With the BS VI norms coming to effect in a couple of months, Audi India will only focus on petrol and electrified powertrain options.

The Audi Q8 55 TFSI quattro will take on premium luxury sporty coupés the likes of the recently launched Porsche Cayenne Coupé and the incoming new-generation BMW X6.