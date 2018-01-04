Audi Q7 to Chikamagaluru

We set off in the flagship Audi SUV to seek peace, beauty, and coffee in the hills of Chikamagaluru, Karntaka. Here’s how it all panned out

Story: Harket Suchde

Photography: Saurabh Botre

On a sunny winter morning i found myself making my way down the highway from Pune to Karnataka, racking up the miles as I made my way towards India’s premier coffee destination – Chikamagaluru. The Q7 was making light work of the 730-odd kilometres that separated my starting point and my destination for the day. En route, I saw a windmill farm just past the town of Hubli, and steered off the highway to go take a closer look. The Q7’s quattro four-wheel drive system allowing me to navigate through the fields and mud paths without any problem. I was nearing my destination as the sun began to sink back into the horizon, and another off-road excursion allowed me to enjoy an unobstructed view.

As night fell, I arrived at our coffee estate resort in Chikamagaluru. The following morning meant explorations abound, beginning with the resort itself. The coffee cherries in full blossom flanked the road leading away from my cottage, and a quick breakfast later I was headed out to explore the hills around this little town. I drove up to Mulliyangiri and took a breather near the top so that I could enjoy the spectacular view of the lush plantations spread across the valley before me.

Next I drove to the nearby Baba Budangiri and stopped off at the Honnamana Halla Falls on the way there. After visiting the two peaks, I descended towards Hassan and the Shettihalli Rosary Church. This abandoned cathedral may be a mere shell of its former glory, but it is a riveting edifice none the less.

After checking out the church, it was time to turn around and head back towards home. Throughout this journey, the Q7 showcased its go-anywhere ability, with its 2.0-litre in-line four petrol engine providing more than enough performance to cover ground quickly, the smooth automatic box providing a convenient yet exciting experience, and the luxury and space in the cabin ensuring that no matter how much time I spent behind the wheel, fatigue was never an issue.

This is a small glimpse into our trip to Chikamaguluru. To catch the full story, pick up the December issue of Car India Magazine – on stands now.