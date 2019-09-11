Audi Q7 Black Edition Launched in India

The Audi Q7 Black Edition is based on the Technology variant of the luxury SUV and is priced from Rs 82.15 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards.





The Black Edition is available in the Technology 45 TDI and the Technology 45 TFSI and commands a premium of about Rs 1 lakh over the standard Technology variant. For the extra money, you get special bits such as the titanium black gloss finish on the front grille frame and slats and also on the air intake. To highlight the dynamic off-roading capabilities of the Audi Q7 Black Edition, the door trim gets glossy black strips and have ‘quattro’ embossed on them. Keeping to the glossy black theme, the frame mouldings on the side windows and roofline also get the same treatment, while the rear diffuser gets a nice titanium matt black. Adding to the overall look, the roof rails and the alloy wheels are also dipped in black.



Speaking about the new variant Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head, Audi India, said, “Audi has been a pioneer in the luxury SUV segment and the Audi Q7 particularly has maintained competitive advantage ever since its launch. At the top of luxury, our customers want to showcase their individuality and exclusivity; the new Audi Q7 Black Edition will offer our customers just that – great features and innovative accessories in a limited-edition model. We are selling only 100 units of the Audi Q7 Black Edition and are confident that Audi family members and luxury aficionados will grab the opportunity to own this attractive car. To uplift the consumer sentiment this festive season, Government of India’s initiative of 30% depreciation will act as a booster.”

Mechanically, there Black Edition remains unchanged. So the Audi Q7 Black Edition 45 TDI gets a 3.0-litre diesel that makes 249 hp and 600 Nm mated to an eight-speed transmission. The petrol-powered 40 TFSI version gets the 2.0-litre unit that churns out 252 hp and a peak torque of 370 Nm. Being a limited edition model, just 100 units of the Audi Q7 Black Edition is being offered in India currently.