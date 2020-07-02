Audi Q5 Facelift Makes Global Debut

The facelifted Audi Q5 has been unveiled by the German brand with a new look and some changes to the interior too.

Changes to the visage of the Audi Q5 include a redesign of the bumper, air intakes, and LED headlights. The Q5 gets greater ground clearance and a visual change when seen side-on thanks to the redesigned sill. The rear has been given a bit of tweak as well with changes being made to the bumpers, some trim elements and the addition of a diffusor insert as well. The big visual change comes to the tail lamp unit though, which features OLED technology, a first, claim Audi. Stephan Berlitz, head of development, light innovation at Audi explains the significance of this tech: “In addition to perfect contrast, the benefits of digital OLED are a high level of homogeneity and minimal gap between the segments. Looking to the future, digital OLED is, therefore, the perfect technology for executing personalized light design with a high degree of precision and extensive variability. This technology offers all sorts of opportunities for further development.” You can choose from three trim lines to mix up the look, and can even choose to set one of three different tail lamp signatures for leaving your house and returning to it. The Audi Q5 gets a little longer thanks to its larger bumpers, but the rest of its dimensions remain unchanged. You do get two new colour options including this svelte District Green shade you see in the pictures.

The interior has been given a bit of refurbishment too. It sports a new look with some updated materials on show. A major change though comes in the form of the new main unit powering the compact SUV– the third generation Modular Infotainment Platform (MIB 3), which Audi claim provides ten times the computing power of its predecessor. The top-of-the-line high-resolution 12.3-inch digital display gets three different graphic layouts. You can also get a head-up display as an option. The infotainment system is now a 10.1-inch MMI touch display and comes as standard in the Audi Q5. You also get Audi connect online services as part of the Q5. This offers live traffic updates, access to satellite radio, and even finds parking spots among other things. You can also hook your phone up to the Q5 with the myAudi app. This allows you to save customisations like navigation destinations, seat positions, and the air-con setup you prefer for up to six profiles on the cloud. Every time you hop into an Audi car that allows App connectivity, the car will download these preferences from the cloud for you.

The Q5 also gets wireless charging, rear a-c vents with a 12 V socket and 2 USB ports for passenger comfort, and three-point seatbelts for all passengers in the vehicle. The Q5 comes with two-litre four-pot diesel and petrol engine options in different states of tune and featuring 48-volt mild-hybrid tech. There is also an optional V6 TDI available abroad as is a plug-in hybrid variant. We don’t expect all the engine options to make their way into the India line-up, with only the petrol options most likely. The Audi Q5 isn’t slated to arrive in India anytime soon, we expect to see it come in some time next year.