Audi Q3 45 TFSI e, Q3 Sportback and A3 Sportback Expand PHEV Line

The all-new Audi Q3 45 TFSI e and its Sportback counterpart join the A3 Sportback with the new, more powerful plug-in hybrid drivetrain making 245 hp and returning up to 71.4 km/l.

The A3 Sportback 40 TFSI e was the first of the new breed of plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) models from the Ingolstadt brand. Its 204-hp/350-Nm powertrain made for incredible performance with commendable efficiency. Now, pre-sales for the Audi Q3 45 TFSI e and the Q3 Sportback 45 TFSI e will start in January 2021. And the 45 TFSI e powertrain has received a boost.

The plug-in hybrid drive installed delivers a system output of 180 kW or 245 hp, with a peak 400 Nm of torque. Prices begin from €46,000 (Rs 39.10 lakh) for the Audi Q3 45 TFSI e while the Q3 Sportback costs €47,400 (Rs 40.29 lakh). A subsidy of €6,750 (Rs 5.73 lakh) can be claimed in most European markets.

The new Audi Q3 45 TFSI e has a combination of an electric driving experience, simple charging, and high level of suitability for everyday use. These two compact crossover SUVs mark the first step towards electrified Q models.

The Audi Q3 45 TFSI e duo pack a 1.4-litre, 4-cylinder, turbo-petrol combustion engine that delivers 150 hp and 250 Nm. The permanently-excited synchronous machine (PSM) provides an 85 kW or 116 hp (80 kW/109 hp for the A3 Sportback 45 TFSI e). A 13-kWh battery pack provides the juice for electric motor. The motor is integrated in the housing of the 6-speed S tronic together with the separating clutch. This dual-clutch transmission transfers the power to the front wheels, while also integrating an electric oil-pump. This ensures supply and full functionality of the clutches and gear selection even with the TFSI engine switched off. Rated efficiency is up to 1.4 litres/100 km or 71.42 km/l. The Audi Q3 45 TFSI e will travel for up to 51 km on the WLTP cycle (50 km for the Sportback).

