Audi Q2 Compact-SUV to be Launched in India Soon

Audi India are all set to launch the Audi Q2, their smallest and most affordable Q model, in India on 15 October.

The Audi Q2 can now be booked for an initial amount of Rs 2 lakh, which would include ‘Peace of Mind’ plan for five years consisting of service packages, extended warranty and road-side assistance. The final prices and variants of the new Audi Q2 will be announced on 15 October, right before the festive season. This will be Audi India’s fifth new product launch in our country this year.

With the new Audi Q2, the German luxury car maker hopes to attract new customers, especially the young and the affluent. Audi India will be marketing the Audi Q2 as a luxury all-rounder that can be your daily runabout car.

The Audi Q2 has the usual Q-family face with an impressive front end with angular headlamp design. The rear end gets a squarish tail lamps that look very similar to the VW Scirocco and compliments the cross over design. The interior however is similar to the ongoing Audi A3, but it goes well with this crossover. This small crossover is built on Volkswagen’s MQB platform, with dimensions 4,191 mm in length, 1,794 mm in width, 1,508 mm in height, and has a wheelbase of 2,601 mm.

With these compact promotions, the Audi Q2 sits right below the Audi Q3 in the Q range of cars and currently has no direct competitors in the market. This unique positioning and hopefully a tempting price tag for the premium badge should help the small Audi get decent traction. The Audi Q2 is being imported to our shores via the Complete Built Unit (CBU) route, so hopefully this will help mini-Q to be priced around Rs 35 lakh.

Sticking with the petrol-only plan, Audi India will bring the petrol-powered Audi Q2 to India. It will sport a 2.0L TFSI engine that produces 190 hp and 320 Nm of torque, mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox and equipped with quattro all-wheel-drive system. It promises to sprint from 0-100 km/h in an impressive 6.5 seconds. Feature-wise you can expect the Audi Q2 to come with smartphone connectivity, touchscreen infotainment along with connected car assistance systems.

Speaking about the new car Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, commented, “The Audi Q2 is an extremely important product for India as it opens up a new segment of buyers for the brand. It is a Luxury All-Rounder that is big on features and extends the successful Q-family. The Audi Q2 is exceptionally spacious and versatile inside. I am confident that young buyers who want to join the Audi family early on will be amazed by the performance of this car. As an introductory offer, we are rolling out a ‘Peace of Mind’ benefit. This introductory offer will enhance the ease of ownership of the Audi Q2. In the Audi Q2, we have yet another strong addition to our portfolio and I am sure it is something that will add to the overall festive cheer.”

As mentioned, Audi India have also introduced the ‘Peace of Mind’ benefit plan. Buyers who book a Audi Q2 now will get complimentary five-year comprehensive service package, 2+3 year extended warranty and 2+3 year roadside assistance.

Story: Yash Ojha