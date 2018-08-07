Audi Q Line To Expand – New Q4, Q6, and Q9 Coming Soon



Audi are about to expand their Q line to include a raft of new incoming SUVs to titillate the taste buds of all customers longing for an SUV in today’s market.

Ingolstadt’s finest began manufacturing their first SUV over a decade ago with the first-generation Q7. Since then there has been an influx of SUVs and crossovers from the German manufacturer, expanding their product line-up to include five soft-roaders, crossovers and full-size SUVs. Audi recently added the new Q8 into their line-up and have unveiled the second-generation Q3, too. With the demand for SUVs growing at an alarming rate, Audi have already started developing three new models and have said that they will be badged the Q4 and Q6, which will join the fold in 2019, and a new Q flagship, the Q9, set to arrive in 2021.



The demand for SUVs has risen incredibly quickly, and in such a way that most reputed sports car manufacturers’ best-selling cars today are SUVs. Such is the demand for crossovers that the first-generation Q3, in its time, sold more units globally than the Audi TT sports car managed in almost two decades.



The new Q4 and Q6 SUVs will follow the coupé-design trait which started with the Q2 and followed on to the much larger Q8. Both these new models are due in 2019. The Q9 aims to be a larger and more luxurious Q7, and will be powered by a selection of regular Audi combustion engines with an optional plug-in hybrid. It will be unveiled along with the Q7 facelift. Audi are currently working on a 600+ PS Q8 RS, expected to be powered by the 4.0 TFSI V8, and a full-electric SUV to be co-developed with Porsche.

Story: Sahej Patheja