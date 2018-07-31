Audi PB18 e-tron To Be Unveiled At Pebble Beach Car Week



Audi will unveil the new PB18 e-tron concept at the 2018 Pebble Beach Car Week in California on 23 August. The new car will borrow parts from the successful R18 TDI e-tron Le Mans racer.

The abbreviated name for the car – Audi PB18 refers to the venue of the unveil and year – Pebble Beach. The new concept car will be an all-electric supercar borrowing tech from the famed Le Mans-dominating R18 TDI e-tron LMP1 racer which was powered by a diesel hybrid powertrain. The very car that won the gruesome endurance race four times, from its introduction in 2011 until its final racing year in 2016. The R18 will be donating its technology and various other details for the conception of the new electric car.

Audi are following the steps taken by Toyota by borrowing tech from the Le Mans-winning racecars and applying it into road-going models. Toyota, upon their first Le Mans win, announced that the GR Super Sport Concept is under development.

The Audi PB18 e-tron will be one of three cars unveiled by VW Group at the Pebble Beach Car Week. The other two are the new Bugatti Divo, a Chiron-based more track-focused limited-edition car, and the new king of the Nürburgring-Nordschleife – the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ.

Story: Sahej Patheja