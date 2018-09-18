All-electric Audi e-tron Unveiled



Audi have unveiled their first all-electric production model, the e-tron, in San Francisco.

Built as an SUV, the design of the e-tron is similar to other products from the four-ringed manufacturer but with distinct styling features to denote the electric powertrain. Audi have been teasing the model for sometime now, with various camouflaged test models doing the rounds since its Geneva début. Among the important changes are the optional virtual exterior mirrors – a production premiere.



Inside, the e-tron follows the new Audi design schematic seen in the new A6, A8, and Q8, but the lack of a combustion engine and gearbox means there is more room and storage space. The e-tron packs two electric motors: one on each axle. The front has a 125-kW (170-PS)/247-Nm motor, with the rear powered by a 140-kW (190-PS)/314-Nm e-motor. Together, the two motors in their regular mode produce a combined 360 PS and 561 Nm with 0-100 km/h dealt in a claimed 6.6 seconds. There is also a Boost mode which raises the peak output by 10 kW/62 Nm at the front and 25 kW/41 Nm at the rear. taking the combined peak output to 408 PS and 664 Nm, albeit for a few seconds, with 0-100 km/h dispatched in just 5.7 seconds.



Unlike a combustion engine, the biggest drawback with electric cars has been poor range and a lengthy charge time. Audi claim the e-tron will charge from 0-80 per cent in 30 minutes using a 120V charge point. Audi have also introduced two modes of charging from home using trickle-charging. There is a compact 11-kW charging system which should top-up the car in 8.5 hours, while the larger 22-kW charger does the job in 4.5 hours. The new Audi e-tron will be launched in Europe in late 2018 with prices starting at €79,900 (Rs 67.6 lakh) in Germany.



Along with the unveiling of the new e-tron Audi also confirmed 12 new SUV’s in the line-up by 2025, including a Sportback e-tron next year, and five new electric Q line cars.

Story: Sahej Patheja