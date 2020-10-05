Audi A3 Sportback 40 TFSI e Arrives Rated at 71.4 km/l

The new Audi A3 Sportback 40 TFSI e is the latest plug-in hybrid model from Ingolstadt, combining a potent petrol engine with an equally sprightly electric motor.

The new Audi A3 Sportback 40 TFSi e promises an electric-only range of up to 78 km on a single charge, plus, with the turbo-petrol engine backing it up, can cary on for much, much longer with a rated hybrid fuel efficiency of 71.42 km/l. Audi have joined the league of extraordinary efficiency, one that many believe will be what saves the future of mobility. A “TDI e” diesel plug-in hybrid should be next, however, it’s just wishful thinking for now.

Back to the Audi A3 Sportback 40 TFSI e now. The premium luxury hatchback measure 4.34 metres long and aims to offer driving pleasure and everyday practicality. The A3 can also be had with Matrix LED headlights, with digital daytime running lights sporting a pixel array consisting of 15 LED segments, generate an e-shaped light signature – the symbol of the plug-in hybrid driveline.

The interior has a compact shifter and a large black panel surface in the instrument panel. Another unique feature is the upholstery that is made of recycled PET bottles. The rear seats offer good room and can be folded down to expand the luggage compartment from 280 litres to 1,100 litres. The Audi A3 Sportback 40 TFSI e can also be equipped with an electric tailgate.

Power comes from the 1.4 TFSI four-cylinder petrol combustion engine with 150 hp and 250 Nm, the latter peaking between a wide 1,550 and 3,500 rpm band. The electric drive is provided by an 80-kW e-machine with high power density, delivering the equivalent of 109 hp and 330 Nm. It is integrated inside the housing of the six-speed S tronic. Together, the combined system output is 150 kW or 204 hp with a maximum system torque of 350 Nm. This allows the compact plug-in hybrid A3 to sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in 7.6 seconds and on to a top speed of 227 km/h.

WLTP (Worldwide-harmonized Light-vehicle Test Procedure) figures were not specified but on the NEDC (New European Driving Cycle), the new Audi A3 Sportback 40 TFSI e has been rated at as low as 1.4 litres/100 km, or 71.42 km/l, with as low as 30 g/km of CO2. It is priced from €37,470 (in Germany, or about Rs 31.8 lakh).