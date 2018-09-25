Aston Martin Vantage Launched In India



Aston Martin have launched their most track-focussed production car in India, the new Vantage is here with prices starting at Rs 2.95 crore without options (ex-showroom).

The new Vantage draws its design inspiration from the one-off DB10 from the James Bond film ‘Spectre’. The design is more focused and aggressive as compared to the classic look of its predecessor, showcasing the new direction of the Aston Martin brand, which started with the Vulcan track-only car. Aerodynamics has played a key role in the design and shape of the car, with the brand ditching the famously festooned ‘flying-wing’ chrome-grille for a lighter design.

Under the bonnet, the car is powered by a Mercedes-AMG derived 4.0-litre BiTurbo V8 petrol motor which, in the Vantage, produces 510 PS and 685 Nm. The power is sent to the rear wheels through the ZF eight-speed automatic gearbox. Aston Martin have also confirmed that a seven-speed manual transmission option will join the fold in 2019. The car boasts a top speed of 314 km/h with 0-100 km/h dispatched in a claimed 3.6 seconds.



Inside the new Vantage features high levels of craftsmanship, with extensive personalisation options for customers. Aston Martin’s new partnership with Mercedes is evident with the utilisation of the ‘Comand’ system. The new Aston Martin V8 Vantage has been launched at Rs 2.95 crore (ex-showroom) with a total of 20 units allocated for India in the coming year.

Story: Sahej Patheja