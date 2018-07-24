Aston Martin SUV Inbound In 2019



Aston Martin have announced that the luxury sports-car maker are going to introduce their first-ever SUV which will go into production in late 2019.

Aston Martin have announced that they are going to be developing and producing their first SUV to cater to an increasing demand for high-riding vehicles. The new car will be produced at their new facility in St Athan, South Wales. The new plant will see the employment of 150 workers and create 750 new jobs.

Dr Andy Palmer, Aston Martin President and Chief Executive Officer, said: “We are delighted at the progress being made at the St Athan site. The team have done a fantastic job in advancing the facility and I was incredibly proud to chair our first Board meeting at the new plant. Wales has a long history of engineering excellence and the Board is delighted that it will play such an important part in Aston Martin’s development.”

Aston Martin have not yet announced any details about the upcoming SUV but we believe it will be powered by a selection of Mercedes-AMG sourced V8 motors as part of their development deal with Mercedes. Aston could also drop their own V12 into the new SUV, the new twin-turbo unit seen in the DB11. There is also the possibility of an all-electric version, given Aston Martin’s on-going development with Rimac for their new hypercar, the Valkyrie. Although you may recall the all-electric DBX Concept shown in 2015 at the Geneva Motor Show, Aston have not stated that their new car would be related to it whatsoever.

Story: Sahej Patheja