Aston Martin DBX Introduced in India – the First SUV From the Marque

The all-new Aston Martin DBX is the marque’s first SUV and is now in India from Rs 3.82 crore (ex-showroom).
The first-ever SUV from Gaydon is now available in India. Bookings for the Super Sport UV have opened following a preview in New Delhi. The Aston Martin DBX aims to deliver sports car performance when desired and all-road capability whenever needed as well. This didn’t make thing’s very easy for Aston Martin but, after a lot of testing and evaluation, the new model is here.
The Aston Martin DBX is quite a large car. It measures over five metres long, two metres wide and almost 1.7 metres high. The weight of 2,245 kg isn’t much of a factor thanks to the engine. The 4.0-litre, twin-turbo V8 engine is made for the Aston Martin DBX by Mercedes-AMG in Affalterbach. The curated output for this purpose is 550 hp at 6,000 rpm with a peak 700 Nm of torque available between 1,900 and 4,000 rpm. A nine-speed automatic transmission powers a four-wheel drive system with intelligent drive distribution to ensure maximum traction and control as well as maximum acceleration whenever called upon.
A five-seater SUV, the Aston Martin DBX offers plush seating for four plus one, with a decent cargo volume of 632 litres. The interior is modern and well-equipped with, as is the case now, a particular focus on connectivity. On cross-country drives, the DBX should be a fine balance between comfort and excitement. A 91-litre fuel tank makes for more than adequate range.
The Aston Martin DBX can be individually configured to a great extent and is made available by order. The base ex-showroom price is Rs 3.82 crore. That puts it directly in the cross hairs of the 650-hp Lamborghini Urus in terms of pricing. However, on the power front, the 600-hp Audi RS Q8, 550- hp Porsche Cayenne Turbo Coupé, and even the 550-hp Bentley Bentayga – all brands in VW Premier Automotive’s stable, as well as the 625-hp BMW X5 M Competition and 580-hp Maserati Levante Trofeo are also in the arena.
You may read more about the Aston Martin DBX and its rivals in the December 2020 issue of Car India magazine.
