Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Arrives in Style

Aston Martin have revealed the all-new DBS Superleggera with a lot more power, beauty and soul, and it’s got many going weak in the knees.

To say this was the most powerful Aston Martin would be incorrect because of the 1,130-PS Valkyrie. To say that it was the most powerful production Aston would be just as inaccurate because of the Vulcan. However, we can safely say that, with its 725-PS twin-turbo V12, the new DBS Superleggera is the most powerful Aston DB ever!

Stunning looks – as always – are a part of the equation and the DBS Superleggera doesn’t fail to stun at sight. The pronounced lines and sharp curves are joined by a gaping black front grille that hints at its exponential air-intake needs. The added breathing is needed for Aston’s own big 5,204-cc twin-turbo V12 that’s been turned up from the 639 PS and 700 Nm in the DB11 to a mega 725 PS and 900 Nm in the DBS SL. Those prodigious figures arrive at 6,500 rpm and between 1,800 and 5,000 rpm respectively, and translate into equally impressive claimed performance figures, especially when you take into account that the DBS Superleggera weighs just 1,693 kg (dry). That’s a power-to-weight ratio of 428 PS/tonne!

Aston Martin – quite happily – state that it will do 0-100 km/h in 3.4 seconds, 0-160 km/h in 6.4 seconds, and go on to 340 km/h. That catapults it straight into the league of some supercar royalty – the Porsche 911 GT2 RS, McLaren 720S and Ferrari 488 Pista.

The DBS SL also features evolved aerodynamic concepts first seen on the DB11, including the curlicue and Aeroblade, and takes things further with an F1-inspired double-diffuser, which generates 180 kg of downforce at its top speed – the highest figure ever for a series production Aston Martin. Notably, this increase comes with no additional drag penalty.

Other kit includes keyless entry, tyre pressure monitoring, a 360° camera with Parking Distance Display and Park Assist, a DAB audio system with Bluetooth audio and phone streaming, iPod, iPhone and USB playback, an integrated satellite navigation system and wi-fi hub, all of which are displayed on a central LCD screen with a dial controller. The high level of craftsmanship is accentuated by extensive scope for personalisation. Supple, aromatic leather and Alcantara upholstery are standard, as are the Sports Plus performance seats and steering wheel. The 21-inch alloy wheels are available in a choice of two designs: the standard ‘Y’-spoke forged set and the lightweight twin-spoke forged set.

The DBS Superleggera is priced at £225,000 in the UK (or Rs 2 crore). Expect a price north of Rs 4 crore in India should it arrive.

Story: Jim Gorde