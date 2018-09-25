Aston Martin ‘003’ Hypercar Confirmed



Aston Martin have announced that they are planning the ‘003’, a successor to the ‘001’ and ‘002’ hypercars, dubbed the Valkyrie and Valkyrie AMR Pro respectively. The new 003 will be limited to just 500 units.

The Project ‘003’ will be the third hypercar to be created by Aston Martin following the Valkyrie and its AMR Pro version. The new car will feature a mid-engine layout and powered by a driveline comprising a turbocharged petrol engine and an electric motor. Combined with active aerodynamics for exemplary levels of downforce for a road car, and active suspension systems for even more precession on both road and track.



Aston Martin have stated that the new Project ‘003’ is designed and engineered to offer both shocking performance and more practical performance for road usage, including space for luggage. The models will be fully homologated for both right-hand drive and left-hand drive markets. The first production models will arrive in late 2021.

Story: Sahej Patheja