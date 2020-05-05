Are Rolls Readying a New Phantom Coupe and Black Badge?

Rolls-Royce could well be readying an all-new Phantom Coupe model, based on the new generation model, as well as higher-performance Black Badge model.

Call it buzz or a tip, but we have reason to speculate that the Goodwood marque, who only yesterday celebrated 116 years of existence, are working on two more models for their already substantial portfolio.

The Rolls-Royce Phantom and its Extended Wheelbase variation are already the pinnacle of luxury on two wheels. Bespoke production and customization aside, they also offer performance to go with it, with a lot in reserve as well, if you know what we mean. The new 6.75-litre twin-turbo V12 engine in the Phantom models makes 571 hp and 900 Nm, propelling the 2.6-tonne luxury yacht on wheels forward in a gentle rush. However, more may be afoot.

The Phantom is the only model to not have a high-performance Black Badge model. We suspect that “void” may well be filled soon. Since the Cullinan high-sided off-road-ready, er, SUV, also recently got one, we believe the 600-hp iteration of the engine may just find itself under the bonnet of the Black Badge Phantom.

The new Phantom Coupe could also be added soon. Essentially a two-door Phantom, the new car will be built on the Architecture of Luxury platform and leverage the same underpinnings to put them to good use. We could see the same specification engine or, perhaps, a little more to enhance its self-driving character. That would mean 571 hp and 900 Nm together with a quick automatic transmission and rear-wheel drive. Inside, expect a greater level of opulence as well as enhanced connectivity. The last Phantom Coupe and its brilliant Drophead Coupe counterpart, both armed with the naturally-aspirated V12, bowed out in 2016.

There’s also a chance that Rolls-Royce may elect to use a different name for the new Phantom Coupe. How about Shadow?

