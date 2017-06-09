All-woman Team Drive Tata Hexa Through 24 Countries

Tata Hexa that set off on an epic 11,000 km adventure, successfully crosses the finishing line

With the aim to raise funds for Rotary India Literacy Mission and pay respect to the 70th anniversary of Indian Independence, four courageous women had set out on an adventurous drive from Imphal, the capital of Manipur. This team of enthusiasts was put together by Najma Heptulla, Governor of Manipur, which took the task to drive the Tata Hexa on this mission for women empowerment. Finally after months of being on the road, this exciting expedition was successfully completed.

This expedition took close to 72 day travelling a total distance of about 11,000 kilometres. Although the initial plan was to cover 24,000 km it had to be cut down by half due to unavoidable circumstances. Driving the 2.2-litre VARICOR 400 turbo-diesel powered Tata Hexa, the journey across eight different time zones as it went through 24 countries.

A big salute to the sprite to these brave ladies and hope they inspire more Indian women to take up such adventurous mission.

Story: Richie Fernandes