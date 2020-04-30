All-new Second Generation Audi A3 Sedan Revealed

The second generation Audi A3 Sedan compact four-door model has been revealed and it is more digital and connected than ever before.

The all-new Audi A3 Sedan has been introduced and it has a sporty, elegant look. The front is dominated by a large Singleframe with honeycomb grille flanked by striking headlights. In the top model with Matrix LED technology, the new digital daytime running lights consist of a pixel array made up of 15 LED segments that can be actuated individually and give the various versions of the A3 Sedan a specific signature. The tail-light clusters also look sharper than ever.

The new Audi A3 Sedan is built on the MQB modular front transverse platform and is now 40 millimetres longer, at 4.5 metres, while keeping its wheelbase unchanged. The width has increased by 20 mm to 1.82 meters and it is also 10 mm higher at 1.43 meters. This translates to increased cabin room and a boot volume of 425 litres.

The cockpit of the Audi A3 Sedan is focused entirely on the driver. The instrument panel with the central MMI touch display, inclined towards the driver, has a 10.1-inch intuitive display and includes handwriting detection as well as natural language control. The 10.25-inch instrument cluster behind the steering wheel is digital in all variants. Audi virtual cockpit plus, is optional, a 12.3-inch display that offers three different views. The top infotainment system in the new A3 Sedan is the MMI Navigation plus, with third-generation modular infotainment platform (MIB 3). The MIB 3 boasts computing power 10x that of its predecessor, connects the car via LTE Advanced speed, and connects the smartphones of the passengers to the Internet via Wi-Fi hotspot. The MMI Navigation plus offers a multitude of Audi connect services as standard, including online traffic information, news, and additional information such as photos, opening times, and user reviews relating to points of interest.

The powertrain choices new Audi A3 Sedan include a two TFSI turbo-petrol direct injection engines and one TDI turbo-diesel engine at launch.

The A3 35 TFSI packs a 1.5-litre engine with 150 PS and 250 Nm and can be paired with a new six-speed manual or a quick-shifting seven-speed S tronic automatic. The petrol engine features cylinder-on-demand technology, in conjunction with the S tronic dual-clutch transmission, and uses a 48-volt mild hybrid system that recovers energy during deceleration, supports the engine with up to 50 Nm of torque. This particularly increases efficiency when driving off and accelerating from low engine speeds and allows the new Audi A3 Sedan to coast with the engine switched off in many situations. In everyday driving, it reduces consumption by up to 0.4 litres/100 km.

The A3 35 TDI diesel also offers 150 PS and 250 Nm from its 2.0-litre turbo-four and is paired with a seven-speed S tronic automatic with gear shifts now performed via a new switch using shift-by-wire technology.

The new Audi A3 Sedan will be in European dealerships later in 2020 and is expected to be launched in India too.

