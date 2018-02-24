All new Rolls-Royce Phantom Launched

Considered ‘the best car in the world’, the all-new eighth-generation Rolls-Royce Phantom has made its way to India, at a base price of Rs 9.5 crore (ex-showroom).

The new Phantom builds on everything the old car was famous for, and infuses everything the marque has learned into a more modern and technologically-gifted car; one that is more evolutionary than revolutionary. To be distinguished as a Phantom means the dominating Pantheon front grille, piercing headlamps, and the Spirit of Ecstasy proudly leading the long bonnet.

Under that bonnet lies the throng that makes its effortless wafting possible. Cleaning up its emissions and adding a boost to low-end torque, literally, is a larger 6.75-litre turbocharged V12, with a 571 PS and a hefty 900 Nm of torque that peaks from just 1,700 rpm.

But, of course, the Phantom is more about its V12, and all about the sheer luxury it affords occupants. Among the detailing, is essentially a piece of an art gallery that allows a display of any sort of work the one who commissions the car. Each car will be bespoke.

The Phantom Extended Wheelbase is also available from a base price of Rs 11.35 crore (ex-showroom).

You may read the Car Magazine first drive review right here.

Story: Jim Gorde