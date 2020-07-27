All-new Rolls-Royce 2021 Ghost to be Revealed Soon

The all-new 2021 Ghost is set to make its début later this year as the replacement for the popular Rolls-Royce luxury saloon model.

The CEO of Rolls-Royce, Torsten Müller-Ötvös, has stated the new development in an open letter to give the update to enthusiasts, fans, followers and, of course, potential customers. Here are some excerpts about the 2021 Ghost.

Five years ago the creation of the new 2021 Ghost was underway. The task was such that the marque saw fit to only carry over were the Spirit of Ecstasy – the symbol of Rolls-Royce, and the umbrellas – everything else on the 2021 Ghost is completely new. The new car has been designed, engineered, and crafted at the Global Centre of Luxury Manufacturing Excellence in Goodwood and is set to address the express wishes and desires of a select group of clients.

The 2021 Ghost will be the purest expression of Rolls-Royce yet and, Müller-Ötvös says, “distils the pillars of our brand into a beautiful, minimalist, yet highly complex product that is perfectly in harmony with our Ghost clients’ needs and, I believe, perfectly in tune with the times in which we are all living.”

The last Ghost, and the first-ever Goodwood Ghost, which arrived in 2009 quickly became the most successful model in the marque’s 116-year history. Over the past decade, it was offered in a number of choices including a higher-performance Black Badge model and a more luxurious Extended Wheelbase mode – which we drove earlier in India. It also led to the creation of the Wraith two-door coupé, the first driver’s Rolls-Royce, and the next modern super-luxury convertible, the Dawn. The line-up was powered by a 6.6-litre twin-turbo V12 originally with 570 hp and 780 Nm, and, in its most potent version, up to 632 hp and 870 Nm, with the Wraith even bringing in a unique satellite-linked transmission, linked to the car’s GPS, to predict any need for shifting through the eight-speed automatic transmission.

Müller-Ötvös added, “To create a product that would resonate with our Ghost clients for the next 10 years meant that we had to listen very carefully to their demands and desires. And we did so. They told us that they very much enjoyed Ghost’s versatility and breadth of character. It is a car they enjoyed driving themselves – or to be driven in should the occasion call for a chauffeur. They also appreciated the car’s pared-back simplicity, or as they put it, “a slightly smaller, less ostentatious means to own a Rolls-Royce”.

Whether the 2021 Ghost takes the electrified route remains to be seen. We expect the marque will consider the benefit of instant response and lower environmental impact and look forward to seeing the all-new model.

