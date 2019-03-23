All-new Porsche Cayenne Coupe

There’s a new addition to the Porsche family – the Cayenne Coupe – a sleeker, leaner and much sportier derivative of the now popular performance SUV.

The Porsche Cayenne is now in its third generation and the addition of a Cayenne Coupe, a four-door, sloping-roof model adds to the excitement with its sleek lines and enticing design. While it sports a roofline 20 mm lower and is clearly aimed at the likes of the BMW X6 and Mercedes-AMG GLE Coupé, the Cayenne Coupe looks fuller and more focused, more in the vein of the Range Rover Sport. A large panoramic fixed glass roof is standard, while a carbon roof unit is available as an option. It is also the first-ever production SUV to pack smart active aerodynamics with the adaptive rear spoiler. It extends by 135 mm at speeds of 90 km/h and over, to provide more downforce and help plant the rear axle better.

Initially, the new Porsche Cayenne Coupe will be available with two engine options: the standard Cayenne Coupe gets a 340-PS, twin-turbo V6 petrol engine, while the Cayenne Turbo Coupé gets the blistering 550-PS twin-turbo V8. Performance is a given and the Cayenne Coupe with the V6 can dismiss 0-100 km/h in 6.0 seconds and hit 243 km/h, whereas the more powerful Turbo does the same in just 3.9 seconds and gets up to 286 km/h. Both use an eight-speed automatic transmission with all-wheel drive and receive a slew of standard equipment, including Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) and the Porsche Sport Chrono Pack; otherwise optional on several Porsche models.