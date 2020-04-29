All-new Nissan Kicks Launch In India Soon

The all-new Nissan Kicks 2020 will be launched in India soon with a new turbo-petrol engine and a choice of their widely-acclaimed Xtronic CVT automatic.

If it wasn’t for the pandemic, the compact SUV market would be a hive of activity and with BS6 norms weeding out the segment, there would still be a slew of potent challengers. Another name will soon throw their hat into the ring. The new Nissan Kicks 2020 is coming with a new 1.3 turbo-petrol.

Any enthusiast worth their petrol knows of the legendary RB26DETT and VR38DETT engines, but the new HR13DDT is what is going to power the new Nissan Kicks 2020. The new petrol four-cylinder engine has been jointly developed by Renault-Nissan and Mercedes, and is seen in transversely-mounted, front-wheel drive applications. Displacing 1,332-cc, the four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine, in the Kicks, will deliver 156 hp and 254 Nm of peak torque. That’s more than adequate performance and should give a good punch, or rather, kick, from the powertrain. The HR13DDT engine also uses cylinder coating technology, borrowed from the Nissan GT-R supercar’s VR38DETT engine. This technology boosts efficiency as well as offers higher fuel economy and performance.

The new engine in the Nissan Kicks 2020 will be paired with the new Xtronic CVT automatic. It is being toted as the best-performing automatic transmission in its class. The Xtronic CVT will offer an eight-step M mode which provides a manual transmission-like experience at the driver’s choice. The next-generation Xtronic CVT is said to offer 40 per cent less friction thus contributing to higher fuel economy and response.

The Nissan Kicks 2020 will be a complete package with an exceptional combination of intelligent technology and class-leading premium feel, Nissan say.

Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India, said, “The all-new Nissan Kicks 2020 is built with Japanese engineering and technology and has high build quality with purposeful and intelligent technology with class-leading premium-ness. The new Nissan Kicks is powered by best-in-class turbo engine and best-in-class Xtronic CVT offering higher fuel economy and acceleration.”

The Nissan Kicks is expected to be priced in the Rs 10-12 lakh bracket depending on variant and equipment on offer.