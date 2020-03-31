All-new Nissan Compact SUV Incoming

An all-new Nissan compact SUV has been teased as the Japanese major’s latest model for India. The sub-four-metre compact B-SUV will be aimed squarely at the burgeoning segment that has more and more global manufacturers eyeing a piece of the pie.

Nissan have been having a tough time of late. Tightening emission norms, a car-buyer slowdown, and a general drop in financial support for borrowers looking to land a new car mean there are some big changes to required. Or, perhaps, just a small change. Nissan India look set to have that covered with a new B-SUV model. The new Nissan compact SUV model is expected to be all set to meet present regulation, with a length of 3,999 millimetres or less. It is also expected to pack a petrol engine displacing less than or equal to 1.2 litres. The chance that we will see a new 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine from the parent Renault-Nissan group cannot be ruled out either. That engine, if it is the one under the bonnet, will offer a peak output of about 100 hp and a significantly chunky torque output as well. We also expect to see a choice of both manual and automatic transmissions as well as a slew of possibilities for customization – allowing buyers to personalize their vehicle with a slew of accessories and styling packs.

From the revealed teaser, it is clear that the new Nissan compact SUV looks substantial from the side profile, and will sit below the Terrano and Kicks. It could well feature styling inspired by the Qashqai and more distinct Juke; however, that is one of the aspects that is yet to be confirmed.

The Terrano and Kicks are also expected to be updated with a new BS6 petrol engine. The 1.5-litre four-cylinder, naturally-aspirated unit is expected to deliver a peak 106 hp and 142 Nm. A five-speed manual is a given, but a CVT automatic is also expected to be offered.