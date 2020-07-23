All-new, Next-gen Mitsubishi Outlander 2021 Coming Soon

The next-generation Mitsubishi Outlander 2021 is in the closing stages of its development cycle and will go on sale in the second quarter of next year.

While no images or teasers are out, the XR PHEV II Concept we’d seen at the Tokyo Motor Show is a good indication of the design direction, or so we believe. Smooth lines meeting part aggressive and part bold, no-nonsense styling; seems about right. The new Mitsubishi Outlander will build on its legacy here of being a refined and reliable do-it-all with its butch stance yet not too large size being complemented by the comfort, space and equipment at hand to make it one of the more sensible choices, if not the most popular.

What Mitsubishi have stated, though, is that the all-new, next-generation model will go on sale in Q2 2021 as an MY2022 offering. The Japanese major also confirmed that it will be bigger, bolder and better than ever before, and have also said that it will be the quietest and best-equipped Mitsubishi ever sold in the US. Yes, it will go on sale in the USA and some global markets. Hopefully, we’re on that list as Mitsubishi earlier said they intended to return with a vengeance.

The new Mitsubishi Outlander 2021 will be completely redesigned and re-imagined in every way, and will incorporate the latest Mitsubishi design language, with a bold, aggressive, and distinctive appearance. It will also pack more technology and significant interior refinements. It will be revealed in a global launch event to be held in early 2021.

A selection of petrol and plug-in hybrid powertrains are expected. One potential engine is an evolved 2.4-litre four-cylinder MiVEC petrol that we’d seen here earlier with 168 hp and 226 Nm and a CVT automatic with all-wheel drive. However, the Triton in Thailand has the interesting 4N15 2.4-litre diesel engine with a variable-geometry turbocharger. It produces 181 hp at 3,500 rpm and a hefty 430 Nm at 2,500 rpm. A plug-in hybrid petrol will be the highlight of the range, presumably, and will feature significant updates to bring it into the new decade.

The Outlander PHEV currently on sale uses a 2.0-litre petrol engine acting as a generator, with two electric motors and a 12-kWh battery pack, and an adapted version of their signature Super All Wheel Control. The engine runs at up to 4,500 rpm and puts out 117 hp and 186 Nm at that speed. The front 60-kW motor delivers 82 hp and 137 Nm, whereas the rear 60-kW motor delivers 82 hp and a higher 195 Nm, each with a single-speed transmission. It still weighs 1,915 kg. Prices start from around US $36k (RS 27.5 lakh), backed by a 10-year 1,60,000-km warranty.

The Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV is the world’s best-selling plug-in hybrid vehicle and will see major revisions soon: a completely new powertrain with an updated combustion engine that gets increased displacement and greater horsepower, and a larger and more refined electric drive system with even greater all-electric range and speed of operation.