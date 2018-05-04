All New MINI Countryman Launched in Petrol and Diesel

The all-new MINI Countryman has been launched from Rs 34.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The car is now being assembled at the BMW plant in Chennai. Both petrol and diesel versions have been introduced.

The new MINI Countryman sports styling that hides its generous proportions well. The slimmer headlamps, optional stripes, and straight lines lend it a compact, yet traditional appearance. The Cooper S Countryman packs a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol with 192 PS and 280 Nm. It is priced at Rs 34.90 lakh. A John Cooper Works (JCW)-inspired model is also on offer, featuring 18-inch JCW wheels, run-flat tyres, and several JCW accessories. The Cooper SD Countryman is the diesel model, powered by the popular 2.0-litre turbo-diesel with 190 PS and 400 Nm. It is priced at Rs 37.40 lakh. All models get an eight-speed automatic transmission driving the front wheels.

MINI are offering a carbon black interior, a power tail-gate, and a panorama sun-roof on the list of kit. Five colours are on offer, with British Racing Green is reserved for the JCW-inspired model.

