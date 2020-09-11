All-new Mercedes S-Class – What You Need to Know

The new Mercedes S-Class, the V223 generation car, takes the game not just forward, but moves the playing field to new coordinates; as it expected.



We may soon see a new name at the top of the desirables list for those seeking modern technology in terms of connectivity, safety, autonomy and efficiency – those who actually have the money to put where their mouth is. The new Mercedes S-Class isn’t about design – the exterior is simply a form that holds all that it needs to contain in the most crash-friendly way possible. Thus, once past the laser headlights, Digital Light projectors, large grille with enough sensors to fly it to the moon given more thrust, and bulbous proportions, wrapped up in OLED tail-clusters not short of theatrics, is where the real essence of the car becomes clearer.

It’s not even about the powertrains. Yes, many, around the world, will speak of its straight-six powertrain choices at launch, then drive it, launch it from 0-100 and give you a – doubtless – single-digit number while creating an argument over decimals with another of their kind. Then, they walk away in different directions, and away from the car; perhaps never to see it again. There’s so much more to the new Mercedes S-Class, and the bunch of powertrains, discussed further ahead, are simply means to propel it forward with efficient ease. All petrols will be mild-hybrids with a 48-volt electrical system driving a 16-kW starter-generator. Diesels are offered. High-performance AMG and super-luxury Maybach models will follow.

The S-Class is, and always has been, about raising the bar. It is available with a choice of wheelbase, as always. The new S brings a lengthy list of kit, some of which hasn’t been seen before; and not just in a car. The new MBUX, or Mercedes-Benz User Experience, interface uses a new design with a 3D instrument cluster and makes for interactive communication via natural voice control in as many as 27 languages. It even analyses speech, touch and gaze. It is also capable of over-the-air updates. There’s also an augmented reality heads-up display with incredible detail. A high-end rear-seat entertainment set-up allows personalized media on each seat.

The hardware behind it is just as stunning: a GPU capable of up to 691 gigaflops, 16 GB of RAM, and a 320-GB SSD – making for a total memory bandwidth of over 40 GB/s! A large 12.8-inch display is optional with a resolution of 1,888 x 1,728 pixels.

The new Mercedes S-Class also packs a long list of active and passive safety equipment. Apart from the most advanced Distronic adaptive cruise control with stop/go yet, there’s also active steering assist with the Emergency Corridor function, Active Parking Assist, Blind Spot Assist with warnings even when opening the doors, the world’s first full-size front airbag for rear occupants – no larger clue that it is almost entirely aimed at being a back-seat car; there will be AMG models on offer in the future. The E-Active Body Control – first seen in the GLE – does more than just maintain a cushy ride over all sorts of surfaces. It plays a role in safety, too. Equipped with Pre-Safe Impulse Side, the S can detect a side-on collision and raise itself up to 80 millimetres to ensure optimum crash energy dissipation.

These are just a few of the highlights of the new Mercedes S-Class. For more details. We’ll have to wait until next year when it arrives here in India.

New Mercedes S-Class Engines

At launch, there are four in-line six-cylinder engines on offer – two petrols and two diesels. A trio of mild-hybrid V8 engines and a plug-in hybrid – or two – are expected to follow.

The petrol choices for the new Mercedes S-Class are both 2,999-cc six-cylinder in-line engine with 48-volt electrics backing the mild-hybrid architecture. The EQ Boost 16-kW integrated starter/generator aids with start/stop and also adds another 22 hp and 250 Nm for short-duration boosts and coasting assist. The two petrol variants on offer are the S 450 with 367 hp and 500 Nm plus EQ Boost, and the S 500 with 435 hp and 520 Nm plus EQ Boost and an electric auxiliary compressor – essentially the AMG 53 powertrain; being an S-Class has its benefits. Both use the 9G-Tronic nine-speed automatic transmission and get 4MATIC all-wheel drive as standard.

The diesel engines, not mild-hybrid, just proper torquey turbo’d units, are a familiar pair of 2,925-cc in-line sixes making 286 hp and 600 Nm in the S 350 d, with the S 400 d getting a more potent 330 hp and 700 Nm. Both are paired to the 9G-Tronic but the 350 d is available with a choice of rear-wheel drive or 4MATIC all-wheel drive, while the 400 d is offered as standard with 4MATIC.

On to the future variants of the new Mercedes S-Class, now. The aforementioned trio of petrol V8s – all M177 4.0-litre biturbo units with direct injection, one each for Benz, Maybach and AMG – are expected to be offered with the 16-kW EQ Boost with 48-volt electrical system. First, the likely new Mercedes S 580 should have 489 hp and 700 Nm. Next, the Maybach S 600 is expected with 558 hp and 730 Nm. Both these will have the 9G-Tronic nine-speed torque converter automatic. A choice of rear- or all-wheel drive is expected. Finally, there will be the AMG S 63, with 612 hp and 900 Nm. Power will be handled by an AMG Speedshift DCT 9G dual-clutch automatic and specifically tuned 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive.

Finally, there will be plug-in hybrid choices for the new Mercedes S-Class as well. The previous S 560 e, with a combined peak 449 hp and 700 Nm, may see a proper EQ Power upgrade with the inclusion of the updated 9G-Tronic Hybrid Automatic transmission packing a more potent 100-kW motor (from the GLE 350 de) with 136 hp and 440 Nm. A turbo-petrol six will provide up to 367 hp and 500 Nm, and the expected peak output is 499 hp and 790 Nm. An S 500 de plug-in hybrid – though just a rumour – is also expected to be offered, pairing the 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo-diesel with the 100-kW motor for an expected peak 349 hp and 790 Nm. Both models are expected to pack a larger 31-kWh battery pack for a pure electric range upwards of 60 km, with further improved efficiency figures as well.