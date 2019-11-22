All-new Mercedes Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC Revealed

We knew a Maybach GLS was coming and now it’s here. Mercedes revealed their latest Maybach model at the Guangzhou Motor Show.

Ever since the reincarnation of the super-luxury Maybach brand, Mercedes-Benz have been busy making super-luxury models of their offerings from the upper spectrum of the portfolio and, after the S-Class, G 650 Landaulet and S 650 Convertible, the Maybach GLS 600 is the latest to grace the exclusive line-up.

The new Maybach GLS 600 is built upon the all-new GLS-Class introduced by the German marque recently, combining the technical abilities of the GLS with the luxury of the S-Class saloon. Being over 5.2 metres long and over two metres wide, its interior is spacious and, in true Maybach tradition, offers two business-class rear seats. The use of the highest-grade materials and extremely effective noise insulation makes for a stylish and luxurious cabin. The mix of modern elements – Energizing Comfort Control, touchscreen interfaces, MBUX rear-seat entertainment, smartphone connectivity and advanced electronic support systems are joined by opulent inclusions such as Nappa leather upholstery and even champagne bottle storage.

The GLS 600 brings not only a new engine – created specifically for its application here – but also a new, much smoother font-face for the badging. The Maybach GLS gets a 48-volt mild-hybrid technology, the Airmatic suspension with E-Active Body Control uses a multi-link suspension with air springs front and rear along with continuously adaptive damping, electronically-extending running boards that can hold up to 200 kg, and a slew of personalization choices, including eight initial choices of two-tone paint finishes. Wheel sizes of 22 or 23 inches are available, with the latter echoing the pinstripe theme.. The standard tyre is a 325/40 R22. Oh,and the Maybach GLS lowers itself by 25 mm off standard ride height when the doors are opened.

The engine in the new Maybach GLS 600, as mentioned earlier, has been specifically made for its application here. From what we’ve seen, they made an engine with high peak power and a more usable amount of peak torque. The 4.0-litre V8 with two twin-scroll turbochargers inside the V-angle also gets an EQ Boost system with the integrated starter generator (ISG) to improve fuel consumption and also boost low-end performance to eliminate turbo-lag. At a hefty 2,785 kg, the Maybach GLS 600 needs a serious amount of oomph. That comes courtesy the 558 hp and 730 Nm from the engine, plus the EQ Boost of 16 kW (22 hp) and a full 250 Nm – integrated into the hybrid 9G-Tronic nine-speed automatic torque-converter transmission. The 4MATIC all-wheel drive system delivers the power to all four wheels.

The new Mercedes Maybach GLS 600 will be introduced to global markets over the next few months as an MY2021 offering. Expect prices north of Rs 2.5 crore if it arrives here.

Also Read: Drive Review – Mercedes-Benz C 200 with EQ Boost