All-new Mercedes GLE LWB Launched in India

Mercedes-Benz India have raised the game. The exclusive Mercedes GLE LWB (Long Wheelbase) model has been launched from Rs 73.70 lakh (ex-showroom).

The GLE-Class has been a bestseller for the three-pointed star in India and early adoption of all remaining last-generation cars (GLE 250 d and GLE 350 d) meant the new model could be brought in with gusto. And what a new model it is! The Mercedes GLE LWB in right-hand drive is, like its sleeker sibling the E-Class, exclusive to the Indian market.

What’s special is that the new Mercedes GLE LWB has a wheelbase measuring 80 millimetres more than the standard model available overseas. At 3,075 mm, that’s just as much as the previous generation GLS! That’s really making a statement. It brings with it corresponding interior spaciousness and also features the latest generation of MBUX (Mercedes-Benz User Experience) multimedia system with dual wide screens. The system impresses with intuitive and versatile operating options such as touch control and the optimized AI-based voice control.

The all-new Mercedes GLE LWB is available with a choice of two turbo-diesel drivelines, both meet, nay, exceed Euro 6d and BS VI restrictions thanks to the advanced emission control technologies available to modern diesels. The GLE 300 d 4MATIC L, priced at Rs 73.70 lakh (ex-showroom), is powered by the OM654 2.0-litre, four-cylinder engine with 245 hp and 500 Nm. Paired with the 9G-Tronic nine-speed automatic gearbox and 4MATIC permanent all-wheel drive, it promises a run from 0-100 km/h in 7.2 seconds with fuel efficiency figures as high as 16.39 km/l. It gets 19-inch wheels as standard.

The larger, more exclusive GLE 400 d 4MATIC L Hip-Hop Edition brings a lot more to the table for its seemingly steep Rs 1.25 crore (ex-showroom) asking price. First, the engine is the new OM656 unit — also seen in the hardcore G 350 d — turned up to 330 hp and 700 Nm. It also uses the 9G-Tronic transmission and 4MATIC setup, and is, thus, quicker. The 0-100 km/h sprint takes only 5.8 seconds and it promises to return up to 14.28 km/l. The GLE 400 d also benefits from the 48-volt electrical system and the addition of E-Active Body Control active suspension system. This allows for individual control of each spring and damper and a refined ride quality like never before. It gets 20-inch wheel rims as standard.

The Mercedes GLE LWB is also expected to receive a petrol-powered ‘450’ variant making 367 hp and 500 Nm from its 3.0-litre straight-six, with the EQ Boost 48-volt motor adding another 16 kW (22 hp) and 250 Nm to the mix, leading to improved acceleration and fuel economy.

We look forward to bringing you a Car India review soon.